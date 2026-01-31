New Telegraph

January 31, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CJID Urges Journalists…

CJID Urges Journalists to Reclaim Their Roles as Shapers of Public Records

Journalists covering conflict, insecurity, and governance in Nigeria have been advised to reclaim their role as shapers of public record and accountability.

This was as they were asked to use their work to influence laws, budgets, institutions, and public programmes.

The Executive Director of Center for Journalism, Innovation and Development, (CJID), Akintunde Babatunde speaking on Thursday in Abuja, during a two-day Capacity Build ing for Journalists on Public Safety Reporting, explained that the training forms part of the centre’s efforts towards promoting qualitative journalism in Nigeria.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He urged all to rethink how public safety is reported, adding that journalists should shift away from episodic incidents to people centred and policy relevant journalism

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

First HoldCo Reports Improved Full-Year Profit in 2025
Read Next

Senate Deliberately Frustrating Electoral Act Amendment – ADC