CJID Urges Journalists to Reclaim Their Roles as Shapers of Public Records

Journalists covering conflict, insecurity, and governance in Nigeria have been advised to reclaim their role as shapers of public record and accountability.

This was as they were asked to use their work to influence laws, budgets, institutions, and public programmes.

The Executive Director of Center for Journalism, Innovation and Development, (CJID), Akintunde Babatunde speaking on Thursday in Abuja, during a two-day Capacity Build ing for Journalists on Public Safety Reporting, explained that the training forms part of the centre’s efforts towards promoting qualitative journalism in Nigeria.

He urged all to rethink how public safety is reported, adding that journalists should shift away from episodic incidents to people centred and policy relevant journalism