CJID Press Freedom Report, Validation Of Normal Trend –Imo NUJ

The Imo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)led by Comrade Precious Nwadike has said the recent Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) ranking, which captured Imo as the worst place to practice journalism in Nigeria has validated what the state has become. Nwadike said the state had become synonymous with hostility, insecurity, and danger for media professionals.

The report paints a disturbing picture of tyranny and despotism silencing the press. According to Imo NUJ, the damning CJID report, which ranked Imo as the most dangerous place in Nigeria for journalists, confirms long-standing fears about the perilous environment for press freedom in the state. The CJID’s Openness Index Report presented in Abuja on Thursday by Prof. Victor Ayedun-Aluma of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) placed Imo last – 37th out of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – with a score of just 40.70 per cent.