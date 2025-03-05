CJFP Tackles SSANU Women’s C’ttee Over Alleged Plot To Destabilize FUOYE

Share

The Campaign for Justice and Fair Play (CJFP) has accused the Women’s Committee of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of allegedly orchestrating a well-funded campaign to unseat the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

According to the CJFP, this plot is being driven by a network of vested interests threatened by the Vice-Chancellor’s remarkable achievements, and they are determined to undermine his leadership by any means necessary.

The controversy, according to the CJFP stems from an unsubstantiated allegation of sexual harassment made by a university staff member against Fasina.

The CJFP argues that despite the lack of concrete evidence or a formal written complaint confirming the allegations, the SSANU Women’s Committee has persistently called for the Vice-Chancellor’s removal.

This intensified during the committee’s recent meeting at the 50th National Council gathering of SSANU, held at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, on Wednesday, 26th February 2025.

Following this, the committee issued another statement, demanding the immediate dismissal of the Vice-Chancellor.

The Chairman of CJFP, Calistus Jemade, in a Press statement on Wednesday made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti, stated that the sponsors of this campaign are not merely seeking justice but are actively working to destabilise the university

“This is a calculated political attack designed to discredit a leader who has worked tirelessly to improve FUOYE.

“These individuals, motivated by self-interest, are determined to take control of the university’s leadership at any cost,” he asserted”

The CJFP, therefore, called on FUOYE’s Senate, alumni, staff, and students to stand in solidarity with the Vice-Chancellor, urging them to resist any attempts to sow discord within the institution.

“Professor Fasina is a proven reformer, a strong advocate for staff welfare, and a high-achieving administrator. Any attempt to undermine his leadership should be strongly opposed by all who value the progress of this institution,” Jemade added.

The group further called on the Chairman of the Governing Council and its esteemed members to take decisive action to counteract misinformation by expediting action on the ongoing investigation.

The CJFP warned that “allowing divisive tactics to prevail could jeopardise the stability and future of FUOYE,” calling for” immediate intervention to safeguard the university’s integrity.”

