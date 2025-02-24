CJ Removal: Gemade, Constituents Back Alia

Share

The Jechira intermediate area comprising the Konshisha and Vandeikya local government areas of Benue State at the weekend endorsed Governor Hyacinth Alia following the tension in the state over the House of Assembly’s recommendation for the removal of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

Speaking during a solidarity rally in Tse Agberagba, the group led by erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Barnabas Gemade, insisted that Alia deserves praise for his achievements. Gemade, who is Benue APC Elders’ Forum Chairman, said the people voluntarily came together to express their support for the governor.

He said: “Just two days ago the House of Assembly had to step into a matter lingering between the executive and the judiciary where several issues are under contention and the House of Assembly had to come in to do an oversight function.

“Since then, there has been so much, and a lot of detractors have gone to the press to say all manner of things. “The Jechira people voluntarily decided to come together to dispel all the rumours being spread about what took place between the Assembly and the state Chief Judge.”

Share

Please follow and like us: