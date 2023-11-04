Cj Obasi, Tobi Bakre, Nse-ikpe Etim Speak On Amaa 2023 Wins

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the board of the Africa Film Academy (AFA), the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, held the 19th edition of the continental awards ceremony amidst pomp and glee at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, GRA. The five-hour-long awards ceremony was co-produced by Kingsley James, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, and George Anyiam-Osigwe in Lagos, Nigeria. A total of 26 awards were won by African film practitioners that include actors, cinematographers, producers, costumiers, light operators and more.

Some of the biggest winners of the memorable night include Nigeria’s CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, whose film, ‘Mami Wa- ter’ won three awards that include Best Achievement in Make-Up, Best Achievement in Cinematography, and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film. Reacting to his win, Obasi, who couldn’t make it to the awards night said, “MAMI WATA picked up 3 awards at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). Best Nigerian Film, Best Cinematography, Best Make-Up. I wish I could have made it, but I’m so grateful to the jury and the academy for this great honour.”

In the same vein, Kunle Afolayan’s film, ‘Anikulapo’ won the Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language, and Best Achievement in Production Design. Receiving the awards in company of the star actress of the film, Bimbo Ademoye and one of his usual collaborators, Seun Soyinka, Afolayan expressed gratitude for the win saying the reward for hard work is more hard work. An overly elated Tobi Bakre couldn’t hide his joy when he was announced the Best Actor in a leading role after picking up two different awards for two of his colleagues. His reaction was memorable.

Reacting to the award, which was a reward for his role in Jade Osiberu’s ‘Gangs of Lagos,’ he said, “Best Actor in a Leading Role at AMAAs, God did. Special thank you to everyone that has been part of my journey from inception. Everyone God has used to make all of this a reality! I pray God bless you! and I pray everything you touch turns to Gold! We won, Africa we are here.” On her part, Nse Ikpe Etim, whose role in ‘Four For Forty-Four’ won her the Best Actress in a Leading role, expressed her gratitude with a terse yet powerful phrase, ‘grateful beyond words.’

Ikpe-Etim, who was absent at the ceremony, became the first Nigerian actress to win the award category after four years. Also flying the Nigerian flag high with films by Nigerians, Jude Idada’s ‘Kofa’ won the Film by an African Abroad category. Cameroonian documentary film ‘Le spectre de Boko Haram’ also won the Best Documentary category while ‘Lions’ and ‘Jabari’ won the awards for Best Short FIlm and Best Animation categories.

Speaking at the event, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, a director of the board of AFA, owners of AMAA promised that the family will continue with the legacies of late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who impacted on the African film industry and filmmakers before her passing away. He stressed that the preparation for the 20th edition of AMAA has begun and promised to continue partnerships that have been created and made since the inception of the continental film award.