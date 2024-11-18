CJ Grants 6 Bauchi Inmates Amnesty

Share

Bauchi State Administration of Justice Committee (BASAJC) led by the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar has released six awaiting trial inmates from the Bauchi Custodial Centre and Ningi Correctional Centre in the state.

Justice Rabi Talatu Umar during her committee’s quarterly visit to correctional centres to review cases of the inmates released four and two awaiting trial inmates at the Bauchi custodial centre and Ningi correctional Centre respectively.

The Bauchi Chief Judge placed five other awaiting trials on bail application, pending the presentation to her of their case diaries, following their ill-health, coupled with old age.

Three of the bailable awaiting trials who are languishing in the cells from three and a half years and above were never prosecuted before a Court of Law, as their ages ranges between 67, 68 and 71 years.

Justice Rabi Talatu Umar charged the released inmates to henceforth avoid anything unlawful that would bring them back into the walls of correctional service, as she expressed worrisome over some vibrant youths who are supposed to fend for a living through skills job acquisition, but only to end up in cells out of greed and selfcentredness.

She also frowned at the attitudes of some sharia Court judges and Magistrates who in their adjudication instead of striking a balance between a creditor and debtor on some valuables, ruled to keep the debtor in cells where he or she doesn’t have any means.

Share

Please follow and like us: