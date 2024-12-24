Civilian Revolution Ongoing In Interior Ministry – APC Chieftain

Share

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Darlington Nwauju, has said that a civilian revolution has begun in the Ministry of Interior under Dr Olubumi Tunji-Ojo considering his programmes and policies.

Nwauju, who is the APC’s Publicity Secretary in Rivers State, in a statement, said he had consistently urged the people at different fora to “Place their microscope on the happenings at that Ministry, and dispassionately compare the key performance indices set by the Ministry and the visible/tangible score card that Ministry has recorded.

“It is unarguable that under the Tinubu administration, there is a Ministry that comes out tops in terms of tangible deliverables and that Ministry is the Interior Ministry.

“In comparative terms, the outstanding performance of that Ministry in less than 2 years far outweighs what it has done since 1999. Analysts and opinion moulders based on available statistics, will readily agree that Dr Tunji-Ojo and the Ministry of Interior easily pick the trophy or garlands as the Ministry that provides the best campaign material for the current administration.

“The transformation that has occured at the Immigration Service, Correctional Services, Fire Service and NSCDC, in terms of morale, welfare and rebranding are positive reference points of novel ideas, effective service delivery, careful planning, excellence and teamwork. Interestingly, most of these achievements have come at minimal cost to the government purse as public/private partnerships are explored with full government ownership.

“This Ministry in Nigeria was once seen as “Ministry for Holiday Affairs” under past administrations, but a young patriotic and selfless Nigerian stepped into the same dead Ministry and has turned it into the envy of both diaspora Nigerians and those at home with the promotion of over 50,000 paramilitary officers across the agencies under that Ministry, rehabilitation of some correctional centres, remodelling ofa fire service academy, the launch of contactless biometric passports, deployment of over 40 eGates across Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt international airports, establishment of command and control centre, launch of safe school initiative, enhanced e-passport facilities etcetera.

“The recent launch of the eGates by President Tinubu which is one of the achievements of the Interior Ministry, is a glimpse of reassurance for safer borders and improved internal security.

Unarguably, the Interior Ministry under Dr Tunji-Ojo has set very high standards of performance for all public office holders in Nigeria today and clearly, his appointment by Mr President oxygenates debates for recruitment of more youths to handle sensitive positions.”

