Civil wedding brides have taken the court marriage style to a whole new level. Just like the church wedding bride’s dress must flow with a long train and veil, the civil wedding is fast becoming the classy sophisticated stylish slaying affair.

Civil wedding style is not about the ball dress affair but it’s everything about every other kind of fashion that women love in white. The pant suits, jumpsuits detailed with lacy bodice, plunging neckline fitted dress, Knee-length dresses, paired with fascinators and hats are the kind of styles the civil brides go for.

Civil wedding guests have also tunned in to this trend to fit into the occasion. The unique thing that stands the bride out of the crowd is her bouquet because everyone shines in simplicity. For the civil wedding slay, the rule is simple; pick the high class style without too much drama.

The colour codes are usually bright to fit the bright sunny day that would bear witness to the vows. So, whether you are a wedding guest or the bride, if civil wedding is the occasion, may the slay count.