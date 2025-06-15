Civil War Claims: Again, Igbo Women’s Group Counters Gowon

Share

The Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) has once again criticized former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, over his recent claims that he fought the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970) to keep the country united.

In a renewed statement, the group accused Gowon of distorting history and claimed that his desire to remain in power—rather than national unity—was the driving force behind the war. IWA previously challenged Gowon to reveal the full truth about the war and the “Aburi Accord” he signed with Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, in Ghana.

Speaking in Aba, the National President of IWA, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, said Gowon’s claims of fighting to preserve Nigeria’s unity were misleading and historically inaccurate.

“He was obsessed with remaining Head of State. That was what pushed him into a war that could have been avoided,” Chimezie said. “In truth, he missed the opportunity to unite Nigeria sincerely.”

According to Chimezie, Gowon’s emergence as Head of State after the 1966 coup was already controversial, as he was not the most senior military officer at the time—a point Ojukwu and other officers reportedly protested.

“In military hierarchy, he was not the most senior. The late Col. Ojukwu opposed his appointment. But Gowon chose power over peace,” she said. “While Ojukwu fought to defend the lives of Biafrans targeted in pogroms, Gowon fought to retain his position.”

The IWA alleged that powerful external forces, particularly Britain, used the 1966 coup to incite division and portray the Igbo as conspirators. Chimezie referenced recent remarks by former Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida, who in his autobiography dismissed the notion that the 1966 coup was an “Igbo coup.”

“They (the British and some Nigerian elites) twisted the coup into an ethnic plot against the North to justify the bloodshed that followed. The same British government never forgave the Igbo for the 1929 Aba Women’s Riot and saw the war as a chance to weaken them,” she said.

She claimed that Gowon’s decision to abandon the Aburi Accord—which advocated a regional system of government—proved his lack of genuine commitment to peace.

“He came from a minority ethnic group in the Middle Belt. To retain power, he chose to serve Northern and British interests at the expense of the Igbo. The truth is, the war was never about keeping Nigeria united—it was about political control.”

Chimezie urged Gowon to publicly apologize to the Igbo and acknowledge the atrocities committed during the war.

“If Germany could apologize to the Jews for the Holocaust, why can’t Gowon and Nigeria apologize to the Igbo for war crimes that claimed over six million lives? Babangida has told the truth—why is Gowon still silent?”

The IWA argued that the war could have been averted had Gowon honored the Aburi Accord and agreed to regional autonomy, especially in light of the widespread killings of the Igbo in Northern Nigeria.

“Regional government, as proposed by the Eastern Region delegation, could have saved Nigeria,” Chimezie said. “Instead, those who envied the Igbo’s progress and saw them as a threat pushed Gowon to reject the deal.”

She further described General Aguiyi-Ironsi’s efforts following the 1966 coup as genuine attempts at reconciliation, contrasting them with Gowon’s inaction during the massacres that preceded the civil war.

“If Ironsi had wanted to seize power for the Igbo, he would have done so. Instead, he was killed while traveling across the country to broker peace. Gowon, who took over, did nothing to stop the pogroms. That’s not leadership.”

IWA stressed that the civil war was rooted in ethnic resentment and political envy, not patriotism.

“There was a premeditated plan to annihilate the Igbo. Even longtime allies of the Igbo turned against them. After the pogroms, the government abandoned the East. Any leader in Ojukwu’s shoes would have done the same—defend his people.”

Chimezie concluded that had the Aburi Accord been implemented, Nigeria would have avoided its current challenges and persistent agitation for restructuring.

“The British-style unitary system forced on Nigeria cannot work in a multi-ethnic society. Regional autonomy was the path to peace, and even the African nations that attended the Aburi talks knew it. Unfortunately, Gowon chose otherwise.”

The IWA reiterated the importance of teaching history in Nigerian schools to correct misinformation and prevent future conflicts.

