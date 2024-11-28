Civil Society Leaders Decry Deplorable Condition Of Ilesa Correctional Centre

Share

…Laud Adeleke’s developmental strides

Team of Civil Society Leaders have decried the deplorable condition of the Ilesa Correctional Centre.

Leaders of Civil Society from all over the country, however, called for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s intervention, saying there was an urgent need to come to the aid of inmates input in the facility.

Reports indicate that inmates awaiting trial kept at the correctional facility are in dire need of basic amenities such as potable water and other essential infrastructure.

In response, a delegation of civil society leaders from across the country, who visited Osun State to assess the performance of Governor Ademola Adeleke as he marks his second year in office, expressed grave concern over the state of the correctional centre.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, the leader of the group, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, flanked by two other members, described the conditions at the facility as appalling.

He called on the government to urgently provide the necessary facilities to improve the welfare of the inmates.

His words: “The condition of the Ilesha Correctional Centre is not good enough. During our visit, we observed the state of the facility, and it was evident that urgent intervention was needed.

“These inmates deserve a better quality of life, especially as they are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

“We are a group of selected civil society leaders on a review and assessment mission to Osun State. Our aim is to hold leaders accountable and ensure the delivery of good governance.

“Over the past week, we have toured major towns in Osun State, including Ife, Ede, Ilesha, Osogbo, and Ifon-Osun.

“We conducted an unguarded inspection of various projects under the current administration.

“We also engaged with residents in some local government areas who shared their experiences of good governance under Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.”

Comrade Ihekaire noted that the government has implemented numerous infrastructural and human development projects while maintaining a people-friendly approach that listens to citizens’ opinions and critiques.

He added: “These achievements are commendable and reflect the governor’s commitment to fulfilling his promises.

“We are not affiliated with any political party or partisan caucus. We are veterans of the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria and have a history of activism.

“It is on record that during the previous administration, we conducted a similar review.

From our unbiased perspective, we can boldly state that Governor Adeleke’s administration has achieved significant milestones and deserves commendation for its efforts so far.”

“Our findings show that the current government enjoys unparalleled support from the people, as evidenced by the enthusiasm displayed by citizens during our activities.

This affirms Governor Adeleke’s high popularity and strong grassroots influence.

“Based on these findings, we urge the governor to remain steadfast in his commitment to good governance and to avoid distractions.

He must continue to uphold his high service delivery standards and expand the scope of his democratic achievements.”

Share

Please follow and like us: