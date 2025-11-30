Civil Society Coalition Hails Tinubu’s Appointment Of Ibrahim, Mahmood Yakubu As Ambassadors

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and former INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as ambassadors, describing the gesture as strategic and merit-driven.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the Convener of the coalition, Lawal Akorede, said the nominations reflect “a blend of intellect, experience and patriotism,” noting that both men have contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development across the economy, security, governance and social reform sectors.

The group praised Senator Ibrahim’s long-standing investments in aviation, oil and gas, insurance, banking, media, hospitality and education, sectors it said have generated employment and boosted national competitiveness.

It also cited his academic exposure at Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge, and his frequent contributions to national debates on fiscal reforms, counter-insurgency and public-sector efficiency.

His performance in the 10th Senate, CCSG said, has demonstrated “uncommon patriotism,” especially in matters relating to national security, economic stability and institutional accountability.

Beyond domestic impact, the coalition stated that Ibrahim’s multi-sector expertise positions Nigeria to unlock major global trade opportunities. It said his background would strengthen bilateral trade negotiations, attract high-value foreign investments and open new markets for Nigerian exports in agriculture, solid minerals and the creative economy.

His experience in aviation and maritime, it added, could enhance international cargo operations, deepen port partnerships and elevate Nigeria’s profile in global energy markets.

The CCSG also commended Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, immediate past Chairman of INEC, for what it described as disciplined, patriotic and stabilising service to the nation.

It said Yakubu’s work in electoral management, administration, peacebuilding, grassroots mobilisation and intergovernmental coordination helped deepen national cohesion and democratic stability.

According to the coalition, Yakubu’s reputation for institutional discipline will boost global confidence in Nigeria’s governance systems, an important factor in attracting foreign direct investment.

His experience, it added, could help secure fresh partnerships in public-sector digitisation, electoral technology, peacebuilding and global security cooperation.

CCSG maintained that both nominees embody the competence and capacity required to advance Nigeria’s economic diplomacy, deepen foreign partnerships and strengthen the country’s global profile.

Their combined strengths, it noted, would support technology exchange, educational collaboration, diaspora-led investment and Nigeria’s presence on international development platforms.

“These appointments are not political favours but strategic investments in Nigeria’s future,” the statement said. “President Tinubu has once again shown that competence, loyalty and capacity guide his selection of national representatives.”

The coalition urged Nigerians to support the ambassadorial nominees, expressing confidence that they would project the country positively, attract global partnerships and strengthen Nigeria’s economic and security interests.