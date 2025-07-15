Civil Society And Constitutional Amendment

I am uncertain whether civil society groups and organisations are prepared to participate effectively in the constitutional amendment process, which will dominate the work and proceedings of the National Assembly in the coming months.

The National Assembly, as part of this process, has launched a series of public hearings on numerous bills related to constitutional changes.

These hearings are taking place across the six geopolitical zones. Some bills being considered have been introduced before previous assemblies, while others are politically sensitive.

The bills under review have different constitutional amendment thresholds. Some could alter the country’s geographical and political landscape.

It is important to examine and understand the history of some bills, their sponsors, and public sentiment towards them.

Civil society groups must develop practical and forward-thinking strategies to advocate for priority bills within the overall framework of pending legislation before the National Assembly.

Which bills are most vital to civil society and deserve vigorous advocacy? Which bills require different constitutional thresholds? Which are politically sensitive, and what strategies should civil society adopt to achieve desired outcomes?

One of the contentious matters during the public hearings may be the autonomy of local governments. The Attorney General of the Federation and the Supreme Court intervened before some states conducted local government elections.

Among the bills to be discussed are those for establishing an independent National Local Government Electoral Commission (NALGEC) and a bill to recognise Local Government Councils as a tier of government and guarantee their democratic operation.

There are eight bills on electoral reforms, including one on diaspora voting, independent candidacy, termination of tenure for certain elected offices upon change of political parties, and restrictions on political parties participating in presidential elections.

Twenty bills focus on judicial reforms, including one to make the Court of Appeal the court of first instance in governorship petitions. Another bill proposed a strict timeline for civil and criminal cases to eliminate delays in justice delivery.

Five additional bills are on the legislative agenda, including one on inclusive government to increase women’s representation in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Two bills relate to security and policing, proposing the establishment of the State Police and the State Security Council. There are also two bills on the devolution of powers and five on institutional reforms.

A bill to establish a National Council of Traditional Rulers, with councils at state and local levels, is also under consideration.

Additionally, there are six bills on fiscal reforms, one on citizenship, three on governance structures, and three on fundamental rights and objectives.

The most contentious issue may concern the creation of states, with 29 memoranda requesting new states and two for boundary adjustments: five from the South-west, Southsouth, and North-central regions; seven from the North-east; six from the North-west; and three from the South-east. It resembles a harvest or bazaar. From the South West are requests for Ibadan State, formed from Oyo

The constitution is a living document that must respond to societal changes and dynamics. The amendment of the fundamental law of the land must not be left to the political elite

State; New Oyo State, also from Oyo; Igbomina State, from Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti States; and boundary adjustments involving Isheri Olofin Mole in Lagos and Ogun states.

From the South-South, there are requests for Atlantic City State from Rivers State, Anioma State, Obolo State from Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, Toru-Ebe State from Delta, Edo, and Ondo states, and Ogoja State from Cross River State.

For the North-east, there are requests for Katagun State from Bauchi State; Amana State from the former Sardauna Province; and boundary adjustments involving Uba Emirate to form part of the proposed Amana State, Highland State from Gombe State, South Sardauna State from Taraba State, and Kwararafa State from Taraba State.

For the South-east, there are requests for Adada State, Aba State, and Orashi State from Anambra, Imo, and Rivers states. From the North-Central, there are requests for Apa State, Edu State from Niger; Okun State from Niger; South Plateau State from Plateau; and Lowland State from Plateau.

From the North-west, requests include Gurara State from Kaduna State, Gobir State from Sokoto State, Hadejia State from Jigawa State, Kainji State from Kebbi and Niger states, Tiga State from Kano State, and Ghari State from Kano State.

The process of constitutional change involves different thresholds. Section 9(2) of the Constitution states that an Act of the National Assembly to amend the Constitution, excluding those under section 8 (which relates to New States and Boundary Adjustment), cannot be passed unless supported by at least a two-thirds majority of all members in each House and approved by a resolution of at least two-thirds of all the State Houses of Assembly.

Conversely, an Act to create a new state shall only be enacted if: (a) a request supported by at least a two-thirds majority of members representing the demanding area— in the Senate, the House of Representatives, the State House of Assembly of that area, and the local government councils—is received by the National Assembly; (b) the proposal for creating the state is subsequently approved via referendum by at least a two-thirds majority of the people in the area where the demand originated; (c) the referendum’s result is then approved by a simple majority of all the States of the Federation and supported by a simple majority of the members of the Houses of Assembly; and (d) the proposal gains approval through a resolution passed by a two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.

Civil society groups and professional associations will play a vital and decisive role in the survival of some of the bills. Civil society groups must organise at the zonal and national levels and engage in public hearings.

They must organise and engage at the level of knowledge. They need to understand the purpose and importance of the bills they are interested in, as well as their benefits to the Nigerian people.

They must adopt a cluster and priority approach—clustering bills on electoral reforms and inclusive governance— and lobby for them as a priority. Bills on state creation and boundary adjustments are divisive, politically sensitive, and could derail the constitutional alteration process.

Civil society groups must insist on placing the bill on state creation and boundary adjustment in a separate category. The bill on inclusive governance must be pursued with vigour.

The bill on diaspora voting is important, but must be approached carefully to prevent diaspora voting from becoming a new battleground. The term diaspora is broad and encompasses Nigerians in Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Europe.

Those in West Africa could outweigh the residents in three or four Nigerian states. In some West African countries, the line between legal and illegal immigrants is thin. Independent candidature may be an attractive option given the opportunism in several political parties and their lack of grassroots support.

Civil society groups must consider the size of the ballot paper that will accommodate independent candidates.

They must analyse the viability and relevance of the 19 existing political parties and the 122 associations waiting to be registered as political parties.

Civil society groups must identify National and State Assembly members who may support some of the progressive bills slated for constitutional amendment.

The National Assembly does not have absolute autonomy in constitutional amendment, as State Assemblies can block any bill that conflicts with their interests or the governors.

With increased political activity and partisan stances among the political elite, a focused and clear-headed civil society leadership can secure the passage of some bills.

Civil society groups must summarise the priority bills, promote them through the print and electronic media, and canvass broad support among the Nigerian people.

The constitution is a living document that must respond to societal changes and dynamics. The amendment of the fundamental law of the land must not be left to the political elite.

A multi-stakeholder approach must be adopted and a broad consensus reached on fundamental governance issues.