Civil Service Week: FG Honours 18 Public Servants For Excellence

The Federal Government through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has honoured 18 exemplary public servants at the 2025 Federal Civil Service Rewards and Recognition Awards Ceremony, held at the Presidential villa.

The prestigious event, marking the grand finale of the 2025 Civil Service Week, spotlighted individuals whose dedication, innovation, and integrity have driven meaningful progress across Nigeria’s public sector.

A cording to a release by the Director of Information and Publice Relations of the Service, Mrs. Eno Olotu, the ceremonies highest honour, the Presidential Distinguished Civil Service Career Award, was presented to Engr. (Dr.) Bahijjahtu Hadiza Abubakar, Director of Pollution Control & Environmental Health at the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Her transformative leadership in advancing Nigeria’s environmental sustainability agenda served as a beacon of hope for the future.

Meanwhile, Dr. Oluwabamidele Ibrahim Kobe, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer at the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, received the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation EPIC Award for his exceptional commitment to administrative excellence and innovative policy implementation.

Other awardees were celebrated across categories, including Digital Transformation, Citizen-Centric Service Delivery, and Leadership in Public Sector Innovation, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering a merit-driven civil service.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, lauded the awardees as embodiments of the “quiet achievers” who power Nigeria’s progress. “Today, we celebrate not just titles, but impact, not positions, but purpose,” she declared. “These honourees have demonstrated that excellence is not an accident, but a choice, one built on discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to serving the Nigerian people”, she said.

Walson-Jack emphasized the critical role of punctuality, accountability, and workplace ethics in driving systemic reform and stressed the importance of discipline in the service.

“Punctuality and regular attendance are not merely procedural requirements; they are foundational to the culture of excellence we must restore and uphold in the Nigerian Civil Service. Reporting to duty by 8:00 a.m. is an expression of respect for the institution, our colleagues, and the citizens we serve. In the future, we must embrace these values as hallmarks of reform and professionalism across the Service”, she said.

Walson-Jack stated that the event was a powerful reminder for all to reflect and re energize their commitment to the values that define true public service, and called on all to push beyond their limits, strive for higher standards, and dedicate themselves more courageously to excellence and integrity in their work.

The HCSF also noted that transformation was not theoretical, but is powered daily by quiet achievers and unsung heroes who serve with excellence, integrity, and dedication. She reminded those not recognised this year that their work was not unnoticed, urging all public servants to continue giving their best, upholding merit, and serving the nation with unwavering dedication.

The event was graced by top dignitaries including Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu), and Hon. Sani Bala, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Sector Matters, underscored the government’s resolve to build a citizen-focused, digitally empowered, and performance-driven civil service.

While congratulating the awardees, the Head of Service reminded all civil servants that “transformation is a collective journey.” She encouraged those not recognised this year to persist in their dedication, assuring them that “every act of integrity and diligence contributes to Nigeria’s progress.”