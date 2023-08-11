Civil Service Week: AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation Gifts N16m To 32 Civil Servants

As part of activities to commemorate the Civil Service Week, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation, presented cash prize of N16 million to 32 outstanding civil servants at N500,000 each.

The gesture was carried out from the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund for Public Sector Excellence. The 32 civil servants, who were chosen after a rigorous selection process, undertaken by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and its partners, best exemplified the core values of the civil service including loyalty, accountability, meritocracy, efficiency, and professionalism.

As part of the event, the OHCSF hosted a spectacular Gala Nite at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The event brought together distinguished guests, public servants, and esteemed stakeholders from various ministries, departments, and agencies. Speaking at the event, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, expressed his deep-rooted belief in the critical role of public servants in nation-building.

He reiterated the Foundation’s mission of continuous promotion and encourage- ment of excellence within the public sector, recognising that the country’s progress and prosperity are intertwined with the dedication of its civil servants. He stated that the establishment of the Emily Aig- Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund for Public Sector Excellence represented part of the Foundation’s efforts to build a culture of meritocracy and professionalism within the civil service.

By honouring exceptional public servants, the Foundation aims to set a benchmark for others to emulate, thereby elevating the overall standards of public service delivery across the country. This award, now in its second edition, symbolises the enduring legacy of Emily Aig-Imoukhuede, whose passion for service and commitment to the betterment of society remains an inspiration to all.

In her address, Dr Folasa- de Yemi-Esan, CFR, the Head of Civil Service, extended her profound appreciation to the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for its unwavering dedication to promoting excellence in the Civil Service. She noted that the collaborative efforts of the Aig- Imoukhuede Foundation in driving positive change within the public sector, and the award itself, inspired a new wave of commitment to the core values that define the civil service.

Since its inception, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has been supporting the reform efforts of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), providing technical assistance and funding for key reform priorities of the Nigerian civil service including digitalisation, the introduction of a performance management system and a culture change programme aimed at instilling the right values in the Civil Service.

Additionally, it provides capacity-building programmes for public servants, run in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. To date its training programmes have reached over 400 public servants.