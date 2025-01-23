Civil Service Instrumental In Promoting National Security – Akume

Share

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume has emphasized the instrumental role the Federal Civil Service plays in promoting national security in the country.

Akume made this remark while delivering a lecture at the National Defence College Course 33 training programme with the theme: “Strengthening Institutions for National Security and Development in Nigeria: Appraisal of the Civil Service” in Abuja.

According to a release by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, Akume stressed that the Civil Service has contributed immensely in promoting national security through developing and enforcing regulations on national security and also maintaining confidentiality on classified documents.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, in keeping with his Renewed Hope Agenda released the sum of N500 Million to members of the Nigerian Legion to improve the welfare of the ex-military personnel who have served the nation meritoriously.

He lauded the patriotism and professionalism of the military in protecting the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also maintaining peace in the country.

The SGF added that the security situation of the country has improved since the assumption of office of Mr. President in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Morakinyo Olotu said that President Bola Tinubu has reeled out transformational policies and strengthened the government’s institutions to enable them to carry out their statutory functions.

He urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the government as some of the policies were not quick fixes, but in the long run, would benefit all Nigerians.

Share

Please follow and like us: