Civil Service: Gombe Gov Appoints 109 Substantive Directors

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of 109 substantive directors in the State Civil Service.

The newly appointed directors comprise 23 from the administrative cadre, while the remaining are drawn from various professional cadres across different ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The Chairperson of the Gombe State Civil Service Commission (CSC), Mrs Rabi Shu’aibu Jimeta, mni, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, stated that the appointments followed a rigorous, merit-based selection process aimed at ensuring only the most competent officers occupy the top echelon within the service.

She explained that the selection process included a capacity-building workshop, a written examination, and a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 172 Deputy Directors across various administrative and professional cadres.

The final selection was based on performance, experience, and dedication to duty, in line with established civil service regulations.

Mrs. Jimeta urged the newly appointed directors to see their elevation as a call to higher responsibility, emphasizing the need for renewed vigour, professionalism, and commitment to service delivery.

She reminded them that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has remained steadfast in his civil service reform agenda, aimed at repositioning the sector for greater efficiency, productivity, and service delivery.

His administration has consistently emphasized capacity building, merit-based promotions, and digital transformation to ensure a modern and effective civil service that meets the needs of the people of Gombe State.

The appointment of the 109 directors is expected to further strengthen the state’s bureaucratic structure.

Recall that in 2021, Governor Inuwa Yahaya approved the appointment of 102 substantive directors, comprising 31 from the administrative cadre and 71 from various professional cadres, as part of his administration’s commitment to strengthening the Civil Service and enhancing governance.

