Civil Service Conference: Tinubu Orders Personnel Audit Skills Gap Analysis

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the audit of personnel and the analysis of the skill gaps in the civil service. The President gave this order yesterday in his remarks while declaring open the maiden International Civil Service Conference in Abuja as part of the 2025 Civil Service Week, organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Tinubu at the event also described the Nigerian civil service as the backbone of any effective administration, extolling the invaluable roles they play as the engine room through which government was able to deliver public goods and programmes.

The President said it was imperative for government to ensure that the right people with the right competencies were put in positions for an efficient public service.

He said: “Civil servants, you are not just the backbone of effective administration across borders but the very essence of it. Your role as the quiet architects of stability, innovation, and public trust is invaluable.

“The Civil Service, as the vehicle through which the government delivers public goods, has steered us through economic cycles, constitutional transitions, and social democratic consolidation.

“Today, we stand on the sturdy foundation our predecessors built, and your leadership and stakeholder roles remain crucial and integral in moderniszing and fortifying the Civil Service for generations unborn.

“We can only guarantee the high-performance culture our country deserves by placing the right people in the right roles. To this end, I have authorized a comprehensive Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis across the Federal Civil Service to deepen capacity.

“I urge all responsible stakeholders to prioritize the timely completion of this critical exercise to be gin implementing targeted reforms and realize the full benefits of a more agile, competent, and responsive Civil Service.”

The President said that the Civil Service Conference resonated with the administration’s vision for a public service that aligns with global best practices and conforms with today’s digital transformation.