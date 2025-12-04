Civil Service Conference: Otti Urges Civil Servants To Embrace Professionalism, Efficiency

Civil servants have been urged to focus on their core mandate and contribute productively to repositioning the service for higher professionalism, efficiency, and impactful governance.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State delivered the charge at the 44th National Council and Annual Conference of Civil Service Commissions held in Umuahia.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, Otti emphasized that the implementation of government policies depends heavily on civil servants, making it imperative to strengthen the service to achieve development goals.

He called on participants to engage in meaningful and impactful deliberations that would modernize service delivery in line with global best practices.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s holistic transformation of all segments of Abia State’s civil service, describing it as the “engine room of governance.”

Pastor Mrs. Eno Jerry Eze, Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, praised the conference theme, “Repositioning Civil Service Commissions in Nigeria as Hub of Professionalism in Public Service Human Resource Management,” calling it a convergence of custodians of merit, fairness, and professionalism in the Nigerian public service.

In his keynote address, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, stressed the importance of merit-based performance in repositioning the Nigerian Civil Service to deliver better governance outcomes and national productivity.