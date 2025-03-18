Civil Servants Warn Rivers Assembly Over Budget Delay

Share

A coalition of concerned civil servants in Rivers State, and the Rivers Solidarity for Good Governance, have warned the state House of Assembly of a mass resistance action over the delay of the 2025 budget.

The workers said that the delay of the lawmakers has obstructed governance, warning that there will be mass resistance if the current situation does not change.

The civil servants led by Opu-Oyibo Lilly-West faulted the handling of budget issues by the Rivers State House of Assembly, which it noted has created uncertainty among workers and other stakeholders in the state.

Lilly-West said: “By choosing spectacle over service, you have endangered the future of our public institutions and betrayed the trust of every citizen who depends on a stable, functioning government.

“The tide of resistance will be unstoppable. The collective might of the civil service and the distressed voices of our people will rise in defiant protest against this gross negligence. This is not a threat—it is a promise of action.”

They called for the reception of the budget by the lawmakers by March 19, 2025, in line with the letter written by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

