Following a series of complaints regarding deduction in workers’ salaries in Kano State, the State Government, has directed all civil servants in the state to henceforth validate their salaries.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Faruk Umar Ibrahim, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Kano on Monday, noting that such measure will help in tackling discrepancies in the process of salary payments.

Ibrahim said the measure was necessitated by workers’ complaints of discrepancies including deductions in their January and February salaries.

He said the workers had been instructed through their Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to endeavour to verify the salaries put on their names and report any observed discrepancy for necessary action.

He said the workers’ salary lists would be pasted at strategic places in the premises of the MDAs and the secretaries of the 44 Local Governments in the state will facilitate the process.

The SSG also said that a committee had been set up to conduct the exercise aimed at addressing the reported discrepancies in the workers’ salaries.

He said the committee which is headed by the Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, had been charged to fastrack the exercise to enable the government to pay the March salaries as and when due.

He said the government is aware of the approaching Eid-el-Fitr festival and would ensure the payment of March salaries before the celebration.

Ibrahim assured that the exercise would not disrupt government operations in the MDAs and the Local Government Secretariats as necessary measures have been put in place to prevent such.

