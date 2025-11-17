Civil Servants to FG: Pay Our Outstanding N35,000 Wage Award Arrears

Many federal civil servants have called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to clear their outstanding three months N35 000 wage arrears. The government workers spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) day in Abuja, amid soaring cost of living in the country.

They decried the unexplained delay in payment of the arrears. Dr Uche Anune said the government should not wait until workers feel agitated or start complaining before fulfilling its obligations.

He said: “I am seeing a pattern that whenever there is anything at stake, the government tends to be relaxed about it until some people start agitating or engaging in some form of protest.

That should not be the case.” Mr Joseph Edeh urged the government to clear the outstanding three months arrears of the wage award without further delay.

Edeh said the delay had casted doubts on the sincerity of the Federal Government. He said: “On the issue of this N35,000 wage award, honestly, as a civil servant and as a Nigerian, I have lost faith.”