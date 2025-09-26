Civil Servants, Students Need Mandatory Mental Health Evaluation – Don

A university Don, Prof. James Ejue, has proposed a mandatory mental health evaluation for civil servants and students in order to reduce the high level of drug intake in the country.

Prof. Ejue, who is a Guidance and Counselling expert at the University of Calabar, made the proposal at the weekend

Speaking to Journalists shortly after delivering an inaugural lecture at the University, Ejue stated that regular mental health evaluations can lead to the identification of individuals with mental health challenges, leading to timely interventions and subsequent treatment.

The professor highlighted the alarming rate of substance use disorder among young people and its destructive effects on their lives and society as a whole. emphasising the need for professional counsellors to conduct annual mental health evaluations and develop therapies to support individuals struggling with substance use disorder.

Professor Ejue stressed that everyone shares the blame for the current state of mental health in the country, calling for collective action.

He stressed that regular evaluations can lead to better mental health outcomes by identifying issues early and providing timely support.

Ejue stated that normalising mental health discussions can help reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek help without fear of judgment.

“By supporting mental health, individuals can become more productive, focused, and creative, ultimately benefiting their personal and professional lives”. Ejue maintained.

He said that to effectively implement mandatory mental health evaluations, organisations can Integrate Mental Health into Workplace Wellness Programs, provide mental health days, on-site counselling, and workshops to promote mental well-being.

On the use of digital tools, the professor said that management of an organisation can leverage mental health apps, wearable devices, and online platforms to make evaluations more accessible and data-driven.

He asked the management of organisations to ensure that counsellors and practitioners are equipped to provide effective support and interventions.

By prioritising mental health evaluations and support, we can work towards creating a healthier, more resilient society.