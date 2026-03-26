Civil Servants Issue FG Strike Notice Over Withheld N70,000 Wage Allowance

Civil servants under the aegis of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) yesterday issued the Federal Government a March 31 deadline to address the delayed payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance tied to the N70,000 minimum wage.

In a letter to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), the workers warned that failure to act could lead to a nationwide strike. They said: “This allowance is expected to reflect the approved N70,000 national minimum wage, which has been in effect since July 2024 following its enactment into law.”

According to the Council, the withheld allowance has denied thousands of public servants their entitlements. The workers claimed that the allowance had already been approved and partially implemented by the former Muhammadu Buhari government.

The workers added: “We wish to remind the Commission of the earlier circular on this subject signed by then Executive Chairman, Ekpo U. O. Nta, dated March 10, 2023.

“This confirms that the request for the 40 per cent peculiar allowance is not new as it had already been approved and implementation commenced during the erstwhile Buhari administration.”

The Council expressed concern that earlier engagements and submissions on the matter had not been acted upon. “Regrettably, the comprehensive presentation made by the JNPSNC national leadership —intended to assist the Commission in facilitating the approval and seamless implementation of the allowance—appears to have been abandoned.”

It added that a follow-up letter submitted in September 2025 also received no response. The Council said: “This deliberate action has denied thousands of public servants their rightful entitlement to the 40 per cent peculiar allowance aligned with the N70,000 minimum wage structure.” The workers asserted: “Such delay poses a serious threat to industrial harmony within the public service.”

The Council said at its March 9 meeting attended by the leadership of all affiliate unions, they “resolved to demand immediate action on these critical matters.” It added: “The patience of thousands of affected workers has been severely overstretched, stressing, accordingly, we demand a positive response from the NSIWC on or before March 31. Failure to comply will leave the Council with no other option but to take necessary action. No retreat, no surrender.”