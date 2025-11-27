Civil Servants Demand Full Pension Payout

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has intensified its push for reforms to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), insisting that retirees should be allowed to withdraw their full pension savings at once, rather than the current 25 percent lump-sum provision.

The union also renewed its opposition to the privatisation of Unity Schools, warning that any attempt to take over institutions such as King’s College, Lagos, would amount to selling off national heritage.

Both issues dominated discussions at the Association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja, attended by top government officials.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, applauded ASCSN for its role in shaping Nigeria’s labour landscape and fostering industrial harmony.

He encouraged the union to reflect on critical issues, reaffirm ethical unionism, and propose measures to promote peace, equity, and sustainable development in the labour sector.

Reaffirming the union’s stance, ASCSN President Comrade Shehu Mohammed highlighted the organisation’s achievements since the 2024 Delegates Conference, stressing the leadership’s commitment to protecting members’ interests nationwide.

Mohammed said frustration with the Contributory Pension Scheme has reached an all-time high.

He insisted that the law should be amended to allow retirees access to their entire savings immediately.

“The 25 percent lump sum paid on exiting service is grossly inadequate, especially under the current inflationary trend. Contributors should have the right to collect the full amount in one payment to invest or manage as they see fit,” he said.

On Unity Schools, Mohammed warned that fresh attempts to privatise institutions would meet stiff resistance. Recalling past struggles under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, he said the Association successfully halted privatisation through court action, strikes, and mobilising civil society.

He pledged that the current leadership would ensure schools like King’s College, Lagos, are not sold.

The union leader also raised concerns about worsening security, calling for a restructured security framework.

He proposed a State Police model under independent, multi-stakeholder oversight to prevent political abuse, noting that civil servants and their families are increasingly vulnerable to kidnappings and violence.

Mohammed commended the federal government’s decision to restore gratuity payments for public service employees, describing it as “a thing of joy” after more than a decade of suspension.

He noted that gratuity had been halted since 2004 under the Pension Reform Act, and that the government’s decision to resume payments in January 2026 reflects the union’s persistent advocacy.

He concluded by stressing that ASCSN will remain vigilant, monitoring developments to ensure that all eligible workers receive their entitlements without delay.