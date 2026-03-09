Civil Servants Commend Tinubu For Restoring Gratuity

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for restoring gratuity payments to federal civil servants.

ASCSN President, Shehu Mohammed, gave the commendation in a statement on Thursday, describing the decision as a major boost to workers’ morale and welfare. The Federal Government approved an Exit Benefit Scheme granting retiring federal civil servants gratuity equal to 100 per cent of their total annual emolument.

Mohammed said the development followed years of advocacy by the union for the restoration of gratuity payments. “We are really glad that after decades of struggles by the union, federal civil servants can now be rewarded as it used to be in the past,” he said.

He said beneficiaries include officers who served 35 years or reached 60 years of age, whichever comes first. Mohammed recalled that gratuity payments stopped after the Pension Reform Act 2004, although the law did not expressly abolish the benefit.

“Since 2004, the association has submitted several memoranda and written numerous letters to government advocating the restoration of gratuity,” he said. He also recalled that during a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Aug. 19, 2022, the union raised the issue and received a pledge to address it.

Mohammed expressed optimism that implementing the scheme from January 2026 would further strengthen morale across the Federal Civil Service. “We assure our teeming members that we will monitor the development closely and ensure proper implementation,” he said.

He explained that gratuity is a retirement benefit paid by an employer without prior contribution by the worker. According to him, the payment reflects the principle that employees who devote decades to service deserve a “golden handshake” recognising their contributions.