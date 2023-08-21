Civil Rights Group Expresses Sadness Over Messy Situation Of Abia Detention Facilities

The Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) has expressed its profound sadness following recent visits to detention facilities in Abia State, declaring them an eyesore.

CEHRAWS, a civil rights group committed to upholding the principles of the rule of law, human rights, and law enforcement accountability said that the findings during its visit have unveiled alarming circumstances that demand immediate attention and intervention from Governor Alex Otti’s led administration.

Addressing the media, Chuka Okoye, Executive Director of CEHRAWS said they were driven to visit by a dedication to promoting respect for human rights, law enforcement accountability, and transparent, responsible, and inclusive policing.

Okoye said the conditions observed within the detention facilities are deeply troubling, as cases like overcrowding, inadequate healthcare, lack of access to legal representation, and prolonged pre-trial detention dominated every other issue within the detention facilities.

He said that the issues above have combined to create a situation that is not only a violation of basic human rights but also undermines the very fabric of justice and fairness that CEHRAWS should uphold.

“CEHRAWS emphasizes that the state’s Administration of Criminal Justice Law must rigorously adhere to facilitate a speedy trial process and subsequently alleviate the overcrowding predicament.

“The present administration of Abia State is urged to take immediate steps to ensure that these facilities are decongested and detainees are afforded their constitutional rights.”

CEHRAWS, therefore, called on the Governor and Otti, and the Attorney General of the State to intervene and address the urgent need for decongestion by expediting the trial process by the provisions of the state’s Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

The group also called on the Abia government to seek immediate measures to improve the living conditions and access to healthcare, legal representation, and basic amenities within the detention facilities.

“The government should ensure that the operations of these facilities are transparent, accountable, and consistent with internationally recognized human rights standards.

“It is our fervent hope that the authorities will recognize the urgency of this matter and take immediate steps to remedy the dire situation within the detention facilities.

“CEHRAWS remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to uphold the values of justice, human rights, and the rule of law.”