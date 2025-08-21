Civil Organisation Tasks Ondo Assembly On Bond Proceeds

A civil society organisation, the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), has urged the Ondo State House of Assembly to launch a transparent investigation into alleged financial improprieties within the state government.

At a press conference on Thursday, ORF leaders, Chairman Ayo Ologun, Co-Chairman Kayode Mogbojuri, and Secretary Adedotun Ajulo demanded that the government publish audited accounts of all bond proceeds, particularly a ₦240 billion facility reportedly sourced from the capital market.

“These are not ordinary whispers in the marketplace; these are damning claims that go to the heart of probity in public office,” Ologun said. “The House of Assembly must rise above partisanship and open an urgent, transparent investigation. Silence will only confirm suspicion.”

The group also accused the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa administration of neglecting infrastructure development, alleging that many projects were either stalled, substandard, or designed for “political theatre” rather than public benefit.

They challenged the state government to align with President Bola Tinubu’s call for citizens to hold governors accountable, stressing that with increased federal allocations following fuel subsidy removal, “governors can no longer hide behind excuses.”

Eighteen months into office, the group described Governor Aiyedatiwa’s performance as “below par,” despite his landslide re-election in November 2024. ORF accused him of “lethargy, mediocrity, and inconsistency,” saying he had failed to deliver on promises of inclusive welfare, infrastructure renewal, and economic expansion.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanakun, dismissed the group’s allegations, insisting that its members were politicians hiding under the guise of civil society activism.

“Those people masquerading as civil society organisations are APC members fighting their party and the President. The government will react once we see their claims,” Ajanakun said.