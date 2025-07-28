Civil-Military Relations: CDS, British Defence Hold CIMIC Workshop

As part of ongoing non-kinetic efforts to combat insurgency, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, in collaboration with the British Defence Staff, has launched a four-day Human Security and Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Workshop.

The programme is designed to equip participants with knowledge and skills for peace-building in conflict-affected areas and to strengthen non-combat strategies against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other terrorist groups.

The workshop, held at the Theatre Command Officers Mess, Maimalari Cantonment, brought together personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies. Also in attendance were civil society organizations, including the Al-Amin Foundation.

In his opening remarks, General Musa, represented by the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, commended the troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their ongoing sacrifices. He emphasized the importance of non-kinetic strategies in fostering dialogue, building resilience, and promoting peaceful communities.

“I would like to express profound appreciation to the British High Commission, particularly the British Defence Staff, for their steadfast support and commitment to the professional development of the Nigerian Armed Forces,” Musa said.

He noted that modern security challenges require a balanced approach that integrates both combat and civil-oriented strategies. “By upholding human security values, we not only aim to neutralize threats but also protect and support civilians affected by conflict,” he said.

General Musa highlighted that the success of military operations now depends as much on building community resilience and fostering peace as it does on battlefield victories. He urged participants to fully engage in the workshop, reflect on systemic barriers to progress, and contribute to a unified vision for a secure Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, his deputy, Air Vice Marshal Essien Efanga, described the event as a crucial step in deepening understanding of the relationship between human security and military operations.

“In today’s complex joint operations environment, security extends beyond the battlefield. It includes the safety, dignity, and well-being of individuals and communities,” Efanga said.

He emphasized that civil-military cooperation offers a framework for meaningful collaboration between the military, civil authorities, humanitarian actors, and local communities. The workshop, he added, provides an opportunity to assess challenges and develop practical strategies to address root causes of conflict and protect vulnerable populations.

“For us in Operation Hadin Kai, winning the war involves more than defeating adversaries. It means earning the trust and confidence of the people,” he stated.

Efanga thanked all partners, agencies, and organizations involved for their support and urged participants to approach the workshop with seriousness, bearing in mind the ultimate goal: to protect lives, restore hope, and uphold human dignity across Nigeria’s conflict-affected regions.

The workshop will feature case studies, practical exercises, and discussions aimed at improving CIMIC strategies and integrating human security into military operations.