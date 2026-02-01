Civil-Military Project: Army Hands Over Renovated School To Sokoto Govt

The Nigerian Army has commissioned the fully renovated Magajin Rafi Model Primary School, Tudun Wada, Sokoto, under the Chief of Army Staff Civil-Military Intervention Project.

The project reflects the Army’s expanding role beyond combat operations to include humanitarian and developmental interventions aimed at restoring public confidence and strengthening education.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Wahid Shaibu, represented by Major General Bemgba Koughna, noted that the initiative reflects the Army’s evolving doctrine of people-centred security.

He emphasised that the strength of the Army lies not only in firepower but also in the trust and cooperation of the people.

The project facilitator and an old boy of the school, Major General Aliyu Idris, said the project was executed in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s directive for commanders to leave lasting legacies in their areas of responsibility.

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu commended the Nigerian Army for the renovation, saying it would reinforce cooperation between the military and host communities.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, noted that the project aligns with the State’s Education Reform Agenda.

The Headmaster of the school, Kabiru Yusuf, described the renovation as a major turning point, saying it had already improved enrollment and learning enthusiasm.

The representative of the Sultan and Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, called for sustained collaboration between security agencies, traditional institutions, and government.