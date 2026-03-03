Civil Defense Promises To Safeguard Public Assets, Warns Against Misuse

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kano Command, says it remains fully committed to safeguarding all public assets and critical infrastructure in line with its statutory mandate.

The Corps will intensify surveillance, monitoring, and enforcement operations across construction sites to ensure compliance.

The command further called on stakeholders, community members, and service providers to promptly report any suspicious activities or unauthorized excavation near fibre-optic routes to the nearest Civil Defence office for appropriate action.

The Corps assured residents of the state of its unwavering dedication to protecting infrastructure that supports economic growth, public safety, and national development.

It warned construction companies and other property developers operating in the state to desist from damaging fibre-optic cables and other critical national infrastructure during excavation and construction activities.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Abdullahi, issued the warning in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

“The NSCDC, under the leadership of Commandant Mohammed Hassan Agalama, hereby warns construction companies, contractors, road developers, and property developers operating within the state to desist from damaging fibre-optic cables and other critical national infrastructure during excavation and construction activities,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “The NSCDC State Commandant notes with serious concern the increasing cases of accidental, and in some instances negligent, destruction of underground fibre-optic cables.

“These incidents have resulted in the disruption of telecommunication services, internet connectivity, banking operations, and other essential services relied upon by residents and businesses across Kano State.”

The command therefore advised all construction firms and developers to always obtain the necessary approvals and right-of-way clearance before commencing any excavation work.

Similarly, construction companies have been directed to liaise with relevant utility service providers to properly identify and map underground fibre routes.

“They should also ensure the presence of technical representatives of telecom operators during major excavation works, adopt best practices, and deploy modern equipment to avoid damage to critical infrastructure,” the statement added.

The NSCDC reiterated that fibre-optic cables and telecommunication installations are designated as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure and are protected by law.

It warned that any individual or corporate body found culpable of willful destruction, negligence, or sabotage will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.