Civil Defence Arrests Man Smuggling Guns To Kebbi

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, have made a big breakthrough by arresting one of the leaders of a major gun-smuggling ring transporting supplies to Kebbi State.

The command, on patrol along Murtala Muhammad Way, Kano, intercepted and apprehended the suspected gun-runner found in possession of six new firearms.

Preliminary investigation, according to the SDPRO, SC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, reveals that the suspect, Suleiman M. Uba, 31, is from Tashene Village in Zaki Local Government of Bauchi State and was en route to Kebbi State at the time of arrest.

The arrest followed credible intelligence and proactive patrol operations aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal arms and light weapons, as well as preventing criminal activities within Kano State and beyond.

In another development, the corps also arrested a suspected fraudster, Abbas Lawan Garkuwa, 37, at Kwankwasiyya City, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The suspect was caught in possession of about six hundred thousand counterfeit US dollars ($600,000), equivalent to nine hundred million Naira (₦900,000,000), and many Juju items used in defrauding innocent and unsuspecting members of the public.

The two cases are being thoroughly investigated, and upon conclusion, legal action will be taken against the offenders.

The command, under the leadership of Commandant Mohammed Hassan Agalama, reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property. It also urges members of the public to continue providing timely and useful information to security agencies to enhance collective security.