CIV Coach May Unleash Haller on Nigeria

Ivorian striker Sebastian Haller, who was previously injured, is expected to make a return to the pitch in this evening’s match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Borussia Dortmund player has been recovering in Abidjan for the past few weeks before the African Cup of Nations commenced, and he missed the opening game against Guinea- Bissau.

However, he has now resumed team training and is anticipated to participate in their second game, as confirmed by team coach Louis Gasset. “Sébastien is recovering well, as he should, given his situation.

We will evaluate his progress and make a judgment on his participation in the match at the appropriate time,” he said.