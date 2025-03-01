Share

Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, has returned to individual training, Saturday Telegraph reports.

This development boosts his chances of playing again this season after he suffered an ACL injury in September.

Rodri was initially expected to be out for the rest of the season after picking up the injury on September 22.

However, the Spaniard was seen back at City’s training ground being put through drills in a video City posted on their social media, with the caption “on the road to recovery.”

The absence of Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, has been heavily felt by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Without him, City have fallen 20 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid earlier this month.

Rodri has previously said he is targeting a return in time to feature at the Club World Cup, which begins for City on June 18.

Guardiola, though, has previously urged caution with the 28-year-old’s recovery.

