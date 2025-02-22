City Sports Africa Celebrates 5-Year Innovation, New Jersey

Share

City Sports Africa, a passionate organisation dedicated to empowering children across Africa and the African diaspora through the transformative power of sports, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in style with a commemorative launch of the academy’s exclusive new sports jersey.

Over the past five years, City Sports Africa has established itself as an innovative leader in the local sports community and a symbol of passion, perseverance, and athletic excellence.

This milestone is a testament to the organisation’s unwavering commitment to the sports industry in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

The anniversary event brought together athletes, sports enthusiasts, and brand supporters to celebrate City Sports’ Africa remarkable journey.

The brand-new sports jersey is designed to reflect the energy, determination, and championship spirit that City Sports Africa embodies.

Reflecting on the journey thus far, CEO, Shola Opaleye said, “We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in the last five years.

“This journey has been about more than just sports, it’s about focusing on the right route to develop sports, leadership, and academic skills because these are the basic three skills every child needs to attain their potential as they grow up. Our new jersey launch symbolizes the ‘City Sports for all’ spirit, designed for champions on and off the field.”

Looking ahead, City Sports Africa aims to impact 10 million youth by 2035, with an annual goal of reaching 1 million youth each year.

“Our vision is to create a future where every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to unlock their full potential through sports, equipping them with essential life skills, confidence, and leadership abilities to drive positive change in their communities and beyond.”Opaleye added.

The newly launched jersey features a sleek, modern design with high-performance fabric, ensuring comfort and durability for athletes and fans alike.

Limited-edition versions of the jersey are available for purchase, making it a collector’s item for loyal supporters of City Sports.

City Sports’ Africa five-year celebration included interactive experiences, special awards/athlete recognition, and special guest appearances from partners and sponsors.

The event also highlighted the brand’s commitment to fostering local talent and promoting sports excellence across Africa.

As City Sports Africa steps into the future, the brand remains dedicated to inspiring the next generation of athletes and continuing to innovate in the world of sports apparel.

Established in 2019, City Sports Africa, has earned a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading sports organisations by delivering quality developmental sports programs that have not only enhanced athletic skills but also fostered vital leadership qualities and community engagement, providing youth with opportunities for personal growth, teamwork, and resilience.

