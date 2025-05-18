City Of Brampton Honours Segun Akanni With Arts Acclaimed Award

Share

In a heartwarming celebration of creativity, passion, and cultural impact, Prince Segun Akanni has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Arts Acclaim Award by the City of Brampton. The recognition comes as part of the city’s annual Citizen Awards Program, a longstanding initiative that celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions in various sectors, including sports, arts, community service, and civic leadership.

Since its inception in 1974, the Citizen Awards have celebrated thousands of Brampton residents who have enriched the community in outstanding ways. Among these accolades, the Arts Acclaim Award stands out as a tribute to those whose artistic contributions have not only uplifted the local community but have also garnered provincial, national, or international recognition.

Prince Segun Akanni, a distinguished cultural ambassador, publisher, entrepreneur, and advocate for African arts and heritage, and the Convener of the prestigious Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival in Canada, received the award for his remarkable work in promoting African culture and diaspora engagement through the arts. His leadership in spearheading multicultural initiatives and producing high-impact artistic content has significantly elevated Brampton’s artistic landscape while deepening global appreciation for African heritage.

The award selection committee commended Prince Akanni’s unwavering dedication to cultural preservation and innovation. Through platforms such as The African Heritage Magazine and the African Canadian Heritage Awards, he has consistently spotlighted unsung heroes, inspired emerging artists, and fostered unity among diverse communities.

The 2024 Citizens Awards recipients, including Prince Segun Akanni, the Honorees were officially celebrated at a grand ceremony held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Rose Theatre in Brampton. The event gathered community leaders, creatives, family, and friends in an evening filled with reflection, recognition, and inspiration. The Award which was presented to him by the Mayor of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown and other Brampton legislative members.

Speaking after receiving the award, Prince Akanni expressed profound gratitude to the City of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown, Citizen Awards Committee, Chair Councillor Keenan, Councillor Santos, among others for the honour. Stating, “This award is not just for me, but for every artist and cultural leader striving to keep our stories alive. I’m humbled to be part of a city that values and celebrates the arts in such a meaningful way.”

As Brampton continues to promote diversity and inclusion through arts and culture, Prince Akanni’s recognition reinforces the power of storytelling, heritage, and artistic expression in building bridges and shaping communities. His contributions perfectly embody the spirit of the Arts Acclaim Award, achieving excellence while inspiring others through creativity and vision.

With this recognition, Prince Segun Akanni now joins the esteemed ranks of Brampton residents who have dedicated their lives to excellence in service, creativity, and leadership, a testament to his enduring impact on both the local and global stage.

