City Have Duty To Win Champions League Final Against Inter Milan – Matinez

Lautaro Martinez has heaped the pressure on Manchester City ahead of the Champions League final, insisting City have a “duty” to win while his Inter Milan side has a “dream”.

City have reached their second final in three years, having lost to English rivals Chelsea in the 2021 final in Porto. Inter are in the final for the first time since 2010 when Diego Milito’s double saw them defeat Bayern Munich in the final.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s final against Pep Guardiola’s side in Istanbul, Martinez said: “We worked hard and we deserve to be here. I feel the pressure tomorrow but City have a duty to win, Inter have a dream. We need to play with personality, desire and determination.”

Martinez came off the bench to help Argentina to victory over France in the 2022 World Cup Final and reached the Champions League final in the same season.

“They are the biggest games in football”, he reflected. “The only difference is the team. The feelings are the same as the World Cup. The team is the most important thing — we need to work together to win. We are one step away. We will be ready.”

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi added: “We know City are a top team. They are the best team in the world right now. We are proud to be here at this stage with them.

“We need to limit our errors. In the end-of-season run we have done very well. We do not realise what we have achieved. We are totally focused.”

Matteo Darmian is one of three ex-Manchester United players who face United’s city rivals tomorrow — the other two being Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Darmain said of meeting old foes City in the final: “I have faced them many times. We all know their qualities, they are a top team. We will need to be at our best to beat them. We will try to show our ideas and will play with hearts.