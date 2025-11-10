City Hammer Liverpool In Guardiola’s 1,000th Match; Newcastle Buried At Brentford

Pep Guardiola marked his 1,000th game in management with a commanding 3-0 win as Manchester City overpowered Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.. With both teams chasing Premier League leaders Arsenal, the encounter promised a tight contest but ended in a one-sided affair as City cut the Gunners’ lead to four points.

Erling Haaland, who has been in devastating form this season, opened the scoring with his 28th goal for club and country. The Norwegian striker had earlier missed a rare opportunity after Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saved his penalty, awarded when Jeremy Doku was brought down in the area.

Haaland made up for that miss in the 29th minute, rising high to meet Matheus Nunes’ cross and power a header into the far corner — his first goal against Liverpool in a match started by Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool briefly thought they had levelled before the break when Van Dijk headed in Mohamed Salah’s corner, but the goal was ruled out for offside, with Andy Robertson adjudged to have obstructed City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time as Nico Gonzalez’s strike deflected off Van Dijk, leaving Mamardashvili stranded. Doku, who tormented Liverpool’s backline all afternoon, capped the scoring in the second half with a superb curling effort from 20 yards.

Newcastle United’s poor away form continued as Brentford came from behind to beat Eddie Howe’s side 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Harvey Barnes gave Newcastle the lead in the first half, drilling his shot through goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

But Brentford responded strongly after the interval. Kevin Schade headed in the equaliser after Sven Botman inadvertently flicked on a long throw. Igor Thiago then struck twice late on to seal the points and deepen Newcastle’s travel woes.

Aston Villa recorded their biggest league win of the season with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth. Emiliano Buendia curled in a brilliant free-kick to open the scoring, before Morgan Rogers nutmegged Alex Jimenez and set up Amadou Onana, who arrowed a low effort into the bottom corner.

Bournemouth improved after the restart and Alex Scott forced Emiliano Martinez into a fine save, but Villa remained in control and completed the rout with two more goals in the closing stages.