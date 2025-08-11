City, Guilds London Approves ITF As Examination Centre

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has recorded a significant boost in its efforts to train and certify Nigerian artisans internationally, as the City and Guilds of London (UK) has officially approved the ITF as a certified examination centre.

This development positions the ITF among six other centres across Nigeria that have received similar approvals.

The approval, which was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of City and Guilds, Kirstie Donnelly, indicated that the ITF could conduct examinations for Level 2 Diploma in Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Technology and Maintenance Technology, Level 2 Diploma in House Keeping services, Food Preparation and Culinary Art, Foundation Certificate in Basic Electronic Engineering and Basic Plumbing.

Others include Level 2 in ICT Systems and Principles, Level 3 ICT Systems and Principles, Level 2 Diploma in Bricklaying, Level 2 IVQ in IT Systems Support and Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in IT Systems Support, according to the ITF statement issued by Head of Press Thomas Ngor.

The approval follows multiple visits by the examination body to ITF training facilities nationwide, beginning in December 202,3, soon after the inauguration of the incumbent Management in the Fund, culminating in a Train-the-Trainer workshop for 22 ITF officers who will be responsible for training trainees in the approved fields and supervising examinations.

The Director-General of the ITF, Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, noted the significance of the approval, stating that ”this approval is significant as it will enable Nigerian Artisans to gain internationally recognised qualifications and potentially open up opportunities for jobs worldwide, thereby positively impacting the poverty and unemployment situation in the country.

It also aligns with the ITF mission to set and evaluate Training Standards as well as provide need-based Human Capital interventions in line with global best practices.

“It is also especially crucial for the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA), which is a programme implemented by the ITF for the Federal Government to train, retrain, certify and license Nigerian artisans to international standards.

“SUPA aims to enhance the employability of artisans both locally and internationally by providing access to internationally recognised certifications, thereby fostering self-reliance”, noting that apart from City and Guilds, ITF is currently interacting with international certification bodies like Alberk QA and others for similar certification.

Dr Ogun stressed that “we believe that if our efforts come to fruition, Nigeria will become a major exporter of skilled manpower alongside countries like India, China and Indonesia, which will in turn earn Nigeria foreign exchange.

“Already, the ITF is in communication with some Embassies and foreign missions to determine their artisanal needs to accommodate them in training under the Skill-Up Artisans Programme”.