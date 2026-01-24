City Could Get Troubled By Improving Wolves

Manchester City are licking their wounds following two straight losses this week, and although we predict a win for Pep Guardiola’s smarting side, we fancy they may not have things all their own way against the improving strugglers.

Wolves remain marooned to the bottom of the Premier League and relegation still looks highly likely, but Rob Edwards’s side have shown plenty of fight in recent weeks and they approach this contest unbeaten in their last five outings.

And, having scored in each of their last four away matches, backing a Manchester City win in which both teams score looks the best bet for this encounter.

City were well-beaten in last Saturday’s Manchester derby and that 2-0 loss at Old Trafford could have been even worse but for United having three goals ruled out for offside and an Amad Diallo strike hitting the post.

Things didn’t get much better in midweek as Guardiola’s side suffered a shock 3-1 loss at Bodo/ Glimt in the Champions League, and they host Wolves on Saturday at something of a low ebb by their lofty standards.

It’s no wins in four league matches for the Citizens, who have drawn three times in that run, but they should get back on track this week as they look to keep up their pursuit of leaders Arsenal.

City may not be at their best but they have too much strength in attack to not get a positive result this weekend and a 4-1 scoreline is our prediction for this fixture.

It was 4-0 to City when they opened their campaign with a win at Wolves, and a similar outcome looks likely with the visitors managing to nick a consolation goal.

There is no lack of fight in the Wanderers despite their perilous position at the bottom of the table, but they have managed to get on the scoresheet at recent visits to Everton, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, and they will fancy their chances of troubling a far from watertight City backline too.

Injuries are causing havoc in the City defence and even the inclusion of new signing Marc Guehi may not tighten them up enough to improve a run which has seen them keep just one clean sheet in their last six outings.

You could take your pick when it comes to choosing a goalscorer bet for this contest but Rayan Cherki looks a value option to continue his rich vein form.

The Frenchman scored when City hammered Wolves earlier this term, and he was on the mark in the losing trip to Bodo/ Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

He also scored late on in the EFL Cup semi-final win at Newcastle last week and he has four goals in his last ten outings