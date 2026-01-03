City, Chelsea Set For Big Premier League Fest At Etihad

The first full Premier League matchweek of 2026 will end with a major showdown on Sunday as Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium.

It is a game that brings together two of the league’s biggest teams, with plenty at stake at both ends of the table. Manchester City go into the match in very strong form and will be confident of extending their dominance over Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s side have not lost to Chelsea in their last 11 meetings, winning nine of those games. Guardiola also has the edge over Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, his former assistant, having beaten him twice last season. City are currently enjoying an excellent run, winning eight matches in a row in all competitions.

They are just one point behind league leaders Arsenal and will be keen to maintain pressure at the top. Their recent form has been impressive, including wins over Crystal Palace, Brentford and West Ham, as well as a late victory away at Nottingham Forest to close out 2025. In attack, Erling Haaland remains City’s biggest threat.

The Norwegian is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 19 goals and found the net against Chelsea twice last season. Rayan Cherki is also in fine form, scoring the winning goal against Forest and contributing two goals and four assists in his last six games.

Phil Foden has also shown signs of returning to his best, even though he has not registered a goal or assist in his last three appearances. City will however be without Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri, who are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

There is some good news on the injury front, with John Stones, Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb all pushing for a return. Mateo Kovacic is still sidelined with an ankle injury and is unlikely to feature against his former club. Chelsea arrive in Manchester looking to rediscover consistency.

After climbing to second place in November, their form has dipped. They have won only one of their last six league games and currently sit fifth on the table. Their recent results include a loss to Atalanta in the Champions League, a draw at Newcastle and a home defeat to Aston Villa.

Cole Palmer will be one of the players to watch for Chelsea as he returns to face City, the club he left to join the Blues. He scored a penalty against City earlier in his Chelsea career but is still searching for his first open-play goal against them.

Joao Pedro has shown signs of improvement in attack, scoring three goals in his last four starts, while Reece James could play an important role if used in midfield to help Chelsea cope with City’s control of possession.

Chelsea also have injury concerns. Marc Cu- curella is a doubt after picking up a hamstring problem, while Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo are not expected back in time.

Levi Colwill remains out with a long-term injury. With City in strong form and Chelsea still searching for stability, the hosts will start as favourites.

However, matches between top sides often bring surprises, and Chelsea will hope to raise their level and make it a competitive con- test at the Etihad.