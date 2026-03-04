City Boy Movement: Controversy Trails Otti’s Response To Abia Journalist

Controversy has continued to trail Abia State Governor, Alex Otti’s response to a journalist who asked him to provide data showing how his policies have improved the lives of Abia residents.

The governor described the question as irresponsible and stupid. But reliable sources said Otti’s reaction may have been politically motivated, given that the journalist, Chika Nwabueze, works for Don Media Group, owned by Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, popularly called Don Lulu, an APC stakeholder who is also the Abia State Director of the City Boy Movement.

According to a leading opposition politician in the state, Governor Otti may have perceived the question as an attempt to embarrass him, potentially benefiting the radio station owner, who is reported to have mobilized a large number of political elites in support of President Bola Tinubu’s reelection and the governor’s own political ambitions.

During the governor’s monthly media chat, Nwabueze asked: “Your Excellency, your administration has received praise for infrastructure projects and reforms, but critics say transparency and inclusive governance need improvement. Can you provide verifiable data showing how your policies have directly improved the standard of living of Abia people?”