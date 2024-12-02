CITN Organises Workshop For Finance Journalists

Share

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) will, on Wednesday, December 4, hold a oneday workshop to enhance the knowledge of media practitioners and finance reporters, particularly members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

According to a press release, the workshop, scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m., aims to improve journalists’ understanding of taxation terminologies and contemporary issues, thus equipping them to better inform and educate the public on emerging tax matters.

The statement also said that the capacity-building session, which is designed to be both educative and interactive, will commence with a press briefing by the CITN President, Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi.

Additionally, three resource persons will present papers on the following topics: Basic Taxation Terminologies; Tax Administration and Practice for Beginners and Tax Reporting for Media Practitioners.

In a joint statement signed by FICAN’s National Chairman Mr. Chima Nwokoji, and Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, Chairman, CITN Committee on Branding, Publicity, and Publications, the workshop was described as a platform to deepen journalists’ understanding of tax-related issues and enhance the quality of tax reporting in Nigeria.

“It promises to be highly interactive. The occasion will be used to institute an annual award for the Best Tax Reporter/Correspondent of the Year.

Certificates will be issued to participants who will also receive the Institute’s memorabilia,” the statement highlighted.

This initiative reflects CITN’s commitment to capacity building and its recognition of the vital role media practitioners play in promoting public awareness and understanding of tax practice, administration, laws, and policies.

The CITN was established on February 4, 1982, as the Association of Tax Administrators and Practitioners. It later evolved into the Nigeria Institute of Taxation, which was officially launched on February 21, 1982, and registered as a company limited by guarantee on May 6, 1987.

The Institute was chartered by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the enabling Act No. 76 of 1992 (now CITN Act, Cap. C10, Vol. 2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004).

It is tasked with determining the standards of knowledge and skills required of individuals aspiring to become professional tax practitioners or administrators.

FICAN, an affiliate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), was established on January 26,1990 to provide a platform for training and re-training finance journalists on informed reporting of the financial sector and the economy.

Its interests extend to fostering interaction among finance reporters, correspondents, and editors across electronic, print, and online media nationwide.

