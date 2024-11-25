CITN Inducts 1,365, Urges Members To Embrace Ethical Conduct

Share

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has inducted 1,365 new associate members as certified chartered practitioners in the field of taxation.

This is as it called on its members to eschew all forms of unethical practices, uphold the integrity of the Institute and be prudent in all their dealings, especially in professional services rendered to clients at various levels of engagement.

Mr Samuel Agbeluyi, the 16th President of CITN, said at the 51st induction ceremony of the Institute in Lagos that the exercise was a mechanism to grow the tax administration system of the country.

Agbeluyi said there were a lot of reforms have been happening in the tax and fiscal landscape in Nigeria since the inception of the current administration.

He explained that on September 23, 2024, the Federal Executive Council approved four bills collectively known as the Economic Stabilisation Bills.

According to him, these bills propose comprehensive reforms to taxation and fiscal policy frameworks in Nigeria.

“The CITN remains unwavering in its commitment to always provide technical support and advice to the government as we progress in these reforms.

“Even as we continue to provide our technical expertise in shaping government policies, I urge members to be up-to-date with happenings in the taxation landscape and help the government in the implementation of its well-crafted policies.

“To do this, we must be fortified with the right skill set. We must be distinctive by the depth of knowledge we possess and the level of professionalism we demonstrate,” Agbeluyi said.

Agbeluyi further urged the inductees to project the Institute positively through ethical conduct and by striving for excellence at all times in their service to employers, clients and stakeholders.

He said, “It is pertinent at this time to restate that the expectations of Council on you are now broad-based.

“As you progress in your various fields, please do not fall into the trap of complacency. The Institute expects you to hold in high esteem her core values which have been redefined as Service, Teamwork, Excellence and Professionalism (S.T.E.P)”.

Alhaji Mohammed Isyaku, the Executive Chairman of Katsina State Internal Revenue, urged the inductees to maintain professionalism in the course of discharging their mandates.

Isyaku, also the Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony, said the induction signifies commitment on the part of the inductees to become ambassadors of the profession at all times.

The Keynote Speaker, Mr Albert Folorunsho, said that the success of taxation practice was built on education, capacity development and skill acquisition.

Folorunsho, also the Managing Consultant, Kreston Pedabo, advised that tax practitioners should continuously educate themselves, acquire new skills and be up-to-date with new developments in the profession.

According to him, education is key, saying that tax practitioners should learn on a daily basis; study and know the law, the regulations and orders guiding the profession and the country.

“As professional tax practitioners, you have a duty to protect the integrity and image of the profession. You have a duty to act in the best interest of your clients.

“Be the drivers of the profession and always act diligently in accordance with the tax rules in delivering your services,” he said.

Also speaking, the Registrar and Chief Executive CITN, Mrs Afolake Oso urged the inductees to be active in the activities of the institute and always attend the various capacity enhancement programmes for their professional development and relevance.

“I want to challenge you not to rest on your laurels but to continue to strive towards even loftier goals, particularly by getting involved in the activities of the Institute and through continuous self-development.

“You should exhibit professional expertise in your work as Tax Professionals. The depth of your technical capacity confers greater respect and value on the Institute by all those who deal with you.

“It is also of immense importance, to be diligent in rendering your professional services and make professionalism, integrity and honesty your core values. Remember to be a worthy Ambassador of the Institute.

“Information is critical to effective management of any organisation. Stay updated with the activities of the Institute by visiting its website,” she advised.

