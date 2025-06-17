CitizensGate 2.0: Evaluating Sanwo-Olu’s Digital Drive In Transforming Social Services

Share

How it started

When Lagos resident Eniola Bamidele needed to report a collapsed drainage that was threatening her shop in Alimosho, she did not have to write a letter or chase down a local official.

Instead, she opened her phone, logged onto the CitizensGate 2.0 app, submitted her complaint with photos, and received a response within 20 minutes. Days later, the issue was resolved.

Under the leadership of Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, the CitizenGate 2.0 is not only about responsiveness, it is a window into the digital transformation redefining governance in Lagos State.

Notably, the deploymentt of the CitizensGate 2.0 and other digital platforms and mobile apps has reduced the gap between citizen and state, gradually turning the Lagos model into national standard.

At the heart of this shift is the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, led by Commissioner Bosun Alake, which is spearheading a sweeping reform agenda focused on automating and digitising government service delivery.

Govt’s clarification

Speaking at a recent ministerial press briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alake said: “We are not just deploying technology for show; we are using it to make governance real, efficient, and people-focused.

This is about making life easier for Lagosians.” Whether it’s land administration, healthcare, revenue collection or responding to gender-based violence, Lagos is gradually doing away with manual bottlenecks and replacing them with integrated, techpowered platforms.

Prominent among major flagship efforts at taking governance closer to the governed is CitizensGate 2.0 – an upgraded digital gateway that allows Lagosians to interface directly with government ministries and agencies.

Available via mobile app, web portal, SMS, call center, and even WhatsApp, the platform provides a single entry point for complaints, enquiries, and feedback on public services delievered by the array of .industries, Departments and Agencies of the Lagos government machinery.

What sets it apart is not just the convenience, but the backend coordination, where submitted complaints are profiled, tracked, and assigned to relevant government officials, as a way of ensuring real-time responses and, more importantly, accountability.

CitizensGate 2.0 efficiency

According to Alake, CitizensGate 2.0 supports image and video uploads, is integrated with government CRM systems, and offers multilingual access to accommodate the state’s diverse population.

Noting that digital citizenship is not a luxury, Alake opined it is now the standard. “We have enabled a system where feedback is structured, citizens are profiled, and government responds in real time.” he said.

Lagos Revenue Portal

Another technological innovation introduced in Lagos with the aid of the Ministry of Imfoatiom, Science and Technology is the Lagos Revenue Portal (LRP). The LRP is a unified payment platform that simplifies all revenue transactions for individuals and corporate entities.

From taxes to fees and levies, payments are now consolidated under one digital roof. Speaking about the LRP, Sanwo-Olu said: “This is a major milestone in our digitisation journey. It is not only about boosting revenue; it’s about building trust.

“Lagosians now know where their money goes and how to pay it securely.” A check at the state’s revenue managers and Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning revealed that the LRP had already helped eliminate leakages and reduced the cost of compliance for small businesses, which makes up over 80% of the state’s economy.

Similarly, in the health sector, the state has launched the Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP). This is a cloud-based infrastructure that centralises patient records and allows for faster diagnosis, better treatment tracking, and more strategic resource allocation.

According to the Commissiomer for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at a recent press briefing, SHIP, is “a transformational step in our healthcare system,” which according to him, enables seamless, secure, and data-driven management across all public health facilities.

SGBV unique role

Lagos State is also leveraging digital tools to respond to social challenges like sexual and genderbased violence (SGBV), in addition to the CitizensGate 2.0 platform, Lagos has a mobile app that provides a confidential avenue for survivors or witnesses to report incidents, with guaranteed referrals to appropriate government agencies and legal units.

Positive values

By digitising these processes, the government not only improves response time but also builds a digital evidence chain, making prosecution more effective.

“We have built systems where the vulnerable are not left out,” said Alake, who added that “Technology must include everyone.”

Notably, what ties all these initiatives together is a strong political will to bring government closer to the people. At every turn, Governor SanwoOlu has emphasized transparency, accountability, and citizen inclusion.

“We are open to criticism. We will make mistakes, but we will correct them quickly. We owe that to the people.

GIS role in devt

With over 22 million residents and growing, Lagos faces complex governance challenges—but it also continues to offer bold solutions.

Whether through its integration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in land reform or its mobile-based monitoring of traffic and waste management, Lagos is steadily carving out a reputation as a digital governance leader on the continent.

