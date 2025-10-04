Citizens Urge Sokoto Govt To Release LG Funds To Tackle Insecurity

Concerned citizens of Kebbe Local Government Area in Sokoto State have urged the State government to release their monthly funds to tackle insecurity plaguing the area.

The citizens emphasized that the efficient release of these funds will help address the security issues and support the fight against terrorism at the grassroots level.

The spokesperson of the group, Alhaji Haruna Adamu Kebbe, however, accused both the state and local authorities of abandoning them to their fate, lamenting that the government’s response to their plight has been slow and inadequate.

Haruna expressed confidence that the Local Government will utilise the funds judiciously to provide logistics and welfare to victims of insurgency.

The citizens noted that the activities of suspected Lakurawa bandits in the area have resulted in numerous deaths, cattle rustling, and displacement of residents to neighbouring states and communities, creating Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

They called on the Federal Government to permit them to bear sophisticated weapons for self-defence.

At a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Sokoto, the residents expressed their anguish, stating, “We can’t sleep with our two eyes closed anymore. Our communities are being wiped out, and the government is doing little to protect us.”

They also urged the Federal Government to grant direct funding to local governments to enable them to equip local security outfits and respond swiftly to attacks.

Despite the state government’s acknowledgement of the threat, residents claim its measures have been insufficient to guarantee safety.

Security experts warn that the call for self-defence reflects a deepening loss of faith in state protection and highlights the need for decisive intervention from the Federal Government.

The people of Kebbe say they have no choice but to defend themselves if the government fails to act.

It could be recalled that Sokoto State has been severely affected by banditry, with groups like the Lakurawas and Bello Turji’s gang unleashing violence across Isa, Sabon Birni, and Kebbe LGAs.

In a related development, Sokoto Youths from Shagari Local Government Area threatened to take up arms in self-defence in early September 2025 due to persistent bandit attacks and kidnappings.