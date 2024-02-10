Citizens on Title Charge Once More

Manchester City have commenced their usual second half of the season winning streak, gaining ground relentlessly on their opponents in the title race, Liverpool and Arsenal. They are now level with the Gunners and just two points behind the Reds with a game in hand on both.

The Citizens have been victorious in their last nine games in all competitions and the return of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland from injury means they currently have no concerns on that front. Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in 14 home matches in all competitions this term, winning 11 of those, and pose a tough task to anyone, let alone a side struggling as Everton are.

Manchester City have not quite been as solid at the back as in previous seasons however, they have conceded 25 goals in 22 league games, just one fewer than they allowed in the entire 2021/22 season. Everton rallied after their ten-point deduction but have struggled in recent weeks, taking three points from the last 18 available, and Luton’s resurgence means they have been dragged into the relegation zone.

The Toffees did show glimpses of attacking potency in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham last time out, with their physicality causing plenty of issues for Spurs. They will be look- ing to leverage that once again as they take on the Citizens. Both teams have found the net in Manchester City’s last three league games, winning all of those, and Everton should be able to get on the scoresheet in this one.