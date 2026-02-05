Citizens Demand Stronger Action Against Plastic Pollution In Lagos

Stakeholders have renewed calls on the Lagos State Government to move beyond policy declarations and ensure strict enforcement of the ban on plastic pollution and single-use plastics, warning that weak implementation continues to worsen flooding and environmental degradation across the state.

The call was a major highlight of a training workshop under the CitizensLed Accountability Mechanism for Mitigating Climate Change Impact, organised by the Lagos State Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP) with the support of Bread for the World (BfdW).

The event held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja, brought together youths and community leaders from Lagos Island and Apapa Local Government Areas. Participants emphasised that while Lagos has commendable policies such as the ban on single-use plastics and the Lagos State Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, enforcement remains inconsistent at community level.

They urged government agencies to strengthen monitoring, penalise violators, and work more closely with communities and civil society to curb indiscriminate plastic disposal.

Speaking at the training, environmental consultant and climate advocate, Iyke Kimemenihia, said lifestyle choices play a critical role in worsening plastic pollution and flooding. “Plastic bottles, sachet water nylons and food waste are blocking our drains and causing floods,” he said.

“This training is about changing lifestyles and turning waste into wealth. While cleaning our environment, people can earn income by selling plastics for recycling, composting food waste or even producing biogas.” Kimemenihia noted that the key takeaway for participants is leadership by example.

“They are representatives of their communities. When people see them separating waste and recycling, trust is built, and sensitisation becomes easier,” he added. Programme Manager for the project, Omolara Olusaiye, described the workshop as a “training of trainers” aimed at equipping young people to cascade climate knowledge within their communities.

“We are working in Lagos Island and Apapa LGAs, focusing on youths aged 18 to 35 as change agents,” she said. “One major takeaway is the energy and readiness of these youths to identify problems and develop local solutions to plastic waste and flooding.”

According to Olusaiye, the project seeks to raise awareness of the link between plastic pollution and urban flooding, promote community participation in policy dialogue, and foster youth-led climate innovations. Expected outcomes include improved waste management, reduced flooding, stronger accountability mechanisms, and more resilient communities.

The benefits for Lagos Island and Apapa, both coastal and flood-prone areas, are significant. Improved waste separation and recycling will help keep drainage channels clear, reduce flood risks, improve public health, and create income opportunities for residents, particularly youths and women managing household waste.

While acknowledging government efforts such as public awareness campaigns, Olusaiye stressed the need for firmer action. “The ban on single-use plastics exists, but we still see plastics everywhere—in gutters and streets. We are calling on the government to match policy with enforcement,” she said.

As a way forward, stakeholders called for sustained collaboration between government, civil society, and communities, continuous sensitisation, youth inclusion in climate budgeting, and support for local recycling initiatives. With citizens ready to act, participants agreed that stronger enforcement and accountability could turn Lagos’ plastic pollution challenge into an opportunity for environmental and economic renewal.