Citizens Centre: Eno Gets Commendation From Daughter

The first daughter of Governor Umo Eno and Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, has commended Governor Umo Eno for fulfilling and sustaining the vision of her mother, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, with the commissioning of the ultra-modern Senator Oluremi Tinubu ARISE Senior Citizens Centre in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centre by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Lady Obareki described the project as one that holds deep emotional significance for her family, noting that the idea for the centre was originally conceived by her mother, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, who was widely known for her compassion and commitment to humanitarian causes.

According to her, the late First Lady of the state had envisioned a dedicated space where elderly citizens could gather, interact and remain socially active in their later years.

“This project is particularly dear to my heart and the heart of our family because the idea for this project was conceived by my mother, a very compassionate woman, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, and it was important to her to have a place where our elderly citizens would come and be able to interact with one another to help them be reinvigorated and to help them have something to look forward to, to increase their strength and help them so that they stay longer with us.”

While applauding Governor Eno for keeping to his promise, Lady Obareki noted that even after the passing of Pastor Patience Umo Eno, the governor has remained committed to the promise he had made, culminating in the completion and commissioning of the Senior Citizens Centre.

“When she shared the idea with her dear husband, His Excellency, the Governor, he was very willing to run with that idea and he promised that he would build a place where our elderly people would come and be taken care of. Even after she had passed, he kept that promise and today we’re here to commission this project.”

Lady Obareki expressed appreciation to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for honouring the state with her presence at the commissioning ceremony. She also acknowledged the longstanding relationship between her mother and the Nigerian First Lady, who had shown immense love and support to the family, adding that the affection she had for her mother has continued even after her passing.

Lady Obareki further expressed the belief that her mother would be proud of the realisation of the project. “I believe she would be smiling down from heaven today as we commission this centre.”

Speaking shortly before performing the official inauguration of the project, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, noted that “a society that honours its elderly is one that understands responsibility, gratitude, and continuity”, applauding Pastor Umo Eno for what she described as “a bold and compassionate commitment to the welfare of the elderly.”

She praised the governor for prioritising the social protection of senior citizens and translating his wife’s lofty vision into impactful programmes that promote their dignity and wellbeing, urging other state governors to emulate the Akwa Ibom State Government by replicating the project in their different states so that their care for the elderly would be taken to higher heights.

Also speaking, Governor Umo Eno, who disclosed that the world-class facility was the first of three, with another two planned for Ikot Ekpene and Eket Senatorial Districts in the future, hinted at plans to secure legislation that would permanently cater for the welfare needs of elderly citizens in the state, in line with his administration’s unwavering commitment to policies and programmes that promote their welfare, health and dignity.

Explaining that the ARISE Senior Citizens Centre was inspired by the vision and compassion of his wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, he described the completion of the facility as a fulfilment of her vision and a testament to his people-focused governance philosophy, commending the Chief Delivery Advisor on the project, Dr. Ita Anwan James, as well as the contracting firm, U&K Construction Ltd., for delivering a quality project.

The First Lady, who was accompanied to the event by the wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio; wives of governors and coordinators of the Office of the First Lady from 14 states and the FCT; the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; other ministers and wives of ministers, as well as other senior government officials and dignitaries across the country, later inspected facilities at the centre.

The Senator Oluremi Tinubu ARISE Senior Citizens Centre houses a health facility, recreational centre, restaurant and supermarket, among other facilities that would provide a comprehensive support hub of holistic care which would enhance the wellbeing of the elderly community in Akwa Ibom State.