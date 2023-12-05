Citizens’ Budget Input Engender Accountability, Transparency – Igariwey

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations and member representing Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, on Tuesday, said the ongoing citizen’s townhall for the 2024 budget will help to engender a culture of accountability and transparency in the budget making process of the country.

He said it would serve as a means of producing a budget that works for the ordinary people in the country, noting that what the country has had as a yearly budget in the past was often the creation of a few in the budget office of the Federation who prepare what they consider the National budget and send to the National Assembly.

“Today, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the House of Representatives, in collaboration with the House Committee on Appropriations, took a step towards democratising the budget-making process, by inviting members of the public and the civil Society community to an interactive engagement on the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

“Unknown to many, what we have as the yearly budget in this country is often the creation of a few in the budget office of the Federation who prepare what they consider the National budget, and send it to the National Assembly as required under S81 of the 1999 constitution. It’s very obvious that these ” wise men” at the budget office know little or nothing about the needs of our people in our various constituencies.

“Our Citizens’ Townhall is the National Assembly’s effort to open up the space for more civic participation, so that ordinary people who wear the shoe, can have a say in their budget.

“This is a novel idea in the life of the 10th House of Representatives. It is hoped that this humble effort will help engender a culture of accountability and transparency in the budget-making process of this country as a means of producing a budget that works for the ordinary people”, he stated.