Citing Of Naval Base In Ayakoro Community Will Checkmate Crimes – Ogbuku

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has said that the siting of a naval base in Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State is justifiable.

Commissioning the state-of-the-art strategic naval base at the community, Ogbuku, assured the people of the Niger-Delta region of President Ahmed Tinubu’s love, adding that the President was determined to develop the region.

He praised the security agencies for their sacrifices and ensuring projects are completed on schedule, adding that “they are the ones out there ensuring that we sleep peacefully, and because they have done their jobs very well, that is why you see projects springing up across the Niger-Delta region.

Ogbuku stated that the Niger-Delta is the most peaceful region in Nigeria due mainly to the efforts of security agencies, adding that in the past, many contractors were scared of working in many parts of the region due to insecurity.

“I stand here to tell the people of this region that Mr President is a believer and a lover of the Niger-Delta. He is doing everything possible to ensure that the region is developed.

“The siting of the naval base in Ayakoro was strategic because of its critical positioning as a gateway “for kidnappers and all those involved in illegal oil bunkering, artisanal oil refining.

“This particular location was chosen by the Nigerian Navy because of its critical positioning. From this junction because there is a creek that takes you to Sangana in Brass Local Government, and if this point is not blocked, our safety would be challenged.

“In the past, kidnappers and all those involved in illegal oil bunkering and artisanal oil refining carried their products from this place through Onuebum, so with this facility here, that puts a stop to criminality through this area.

“If not for their support, we would not be able to carry out these projects to conclusion. There was a time when contractors were afraid of going to certain parts of the Niger-Delta due to the fear of militants and criminals, but today I can tell you that the Niger-Delta is one of the most peaceful regions in Nigeria due to the active performances of security agents in the region”.

He praised President Ahmed Tinubu for putting together “these officers and men that have worked tirelessly in the region to promote peace”.

President Tinubu, he said, gave NDDC board marching orders upon assumption of office for a “reformed and renewed NDDC”, stressing that the board has strictly adhered to the KPI’s and directives of Mr President, which have resulted in impactful projects being delivered.

The MD highlighted other areas of NDDC’s intervention, which are Education, Agriculture, Infrastructure and other areas, adding that a 750-bed hostel accommodation in Niger-Delta University, Amassoma, will be completed in November 2025.

Clever Akpotu, who spoke on behalf of the community, said the event was a clear testament of the determination of the current administration to enhance security in the waterways.

Akpotu expressed gratitude for the appointment of Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who hails from the community, adding that crime has greatly reduced in the Ekole Creek due to the presence of the naval base in Ayakoro community.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas, represented by Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, said the provision of the naval base was a demonstration of a clear understanding of the security needs of the coastal communities and the critical role the Navy plays in protecting lives, livelihoods and economic assets in the region.

He said: “This investment is for peace, stability and the development of Bayelsa state and the nation. It reflects the kind of partnership between federal agencies and communities. That is necessary to address longstanding security challenges and to create an environment in which legitimate commerce and social development can thrive.”

Speaking earlier, Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, represented by Brigadier General Eric Angaye (retd), stressed the importance of the Niger Delta region to the nation’s oil and gas economy.

He commended the regional interventionist agency for the project, which he said would enhance economic activities in the state.

The projects unveiled included a fully furnished administrative block, a fully furnished accommodation block, a fully furnished 40 man houseboat equipped with two units 100 kva hp generator, two gunboats with two units 200 kva Yamaha generators, a 60 kva solar inverter systems installed in both the administrative and accommodation blocks as back up power supply, a 30 kva solar inverter installed in the 40-man houseboat as backup power supply, and full option Toyota Hilux for operational use, a newly built operational floating jetty, a set of satellite radio receivers for proper and effective communication.